OMG! Chris Evans Is Reportedly Married To Alba Baptista

PSA: Chris Evans is allegedly off the market! The actor tied the knot with Alba Baptista in an intimate ceremony held in Boston, Massachusetts, media outlets reported. Further, it was said that the private affair was attended by the lovebirds' nearest and dearest, including Chris’ Marvel co-stars Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Hemsworth.

Whispers of a brewing romance between the Captain America star and Portuguese actress—who have a 16-year age gap—started in November 2022, in which it was stated that the two have been dating for a year already. It was said that the relationship was “serious” and that “they are in love and Chris has never been happier, and that his family and friends all adore her.”

Two months after, Chris ended the rumor mill by ~*hard-launching*~ Alba through a romantic video montage. They’ve kept their relationship pretty low-key since then, especially with Chris deactivating his social media accounts last June. “I'm treating myself to a summer with less screen time, so I'm taking a little break from Twitter and Instagram. See you soon. Much love,” he wrote on Twitter before shutting down his accounts.

As of writing, the two have yet to confirm the wedding rumors.