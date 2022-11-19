Chris Hemsworth Is Taking A Break After Finding Out He's At Increased Risk For Alzheimer's Disease

Chris Hemsworth plans on taking some time off from his promotions for his Disney+ series Limitless after a life-changing discovery. The program is a six-part docuseries where Chris pushes the boundaries of his body in order to unlock its full potential.

In one of the show's episodes, Chris meets up with a doctor and he finds out that he has a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's Disease.

"His makeup includes two copies of the gene APOE4, one from his mother, the other from his father, which studies have linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease," read a report from Vanity Fair.

Chris is eight to ten times more likely to develop the said disease, which is considered the most common type of dementia. It affects the brain's ability to process thoughts, memory, and language. Chris' grandfather currently has Alzheimer's.

"It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off," Chris said. "And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do."

"Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."

