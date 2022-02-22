Marjorie Barretto Is *One Proud Mom* To Claudia Barretto, Who’s Graduating From Ateneo Soon

Face-to-face classes are back in session for many students, including singer-songwriter Claudia Barretto. Her mom Marjorie Barretto shared the wonderful news on Instagram last Thursday, February 17. “My Claudia is going back to face-to-face school after almost two years,” she captioned her post, showing Claudia on her way to school. “This makes me want to cry! I’m so happy she gets to go to physical school right before she graduates in May. Thank you Lord.”

Continue reading below ↓

ICYDK, 22-year-old Claudia is taking up BS Psychology at Ateneo De Manila University, where she consistently ranks as one of the top students in her class. In fact, she was awarded first honors last year, another milestone that her family didn’t miss celebrating!

Aside from being a full-time student, Claudia is also a budding singer-songwriter and has worked with the likes of rapper Curtismith and international band One Republic. When asked if she plans to venture into acting like her sister Julia Barretto, Claudia answered that she’s not closing any doors, but her passion lies in her music career. “I’m just hyperfocused on music. That’s my passion. I haven’t explored acting, I don’t even know if I’m capable,” she says with a laugh. “It’s something to keep in mind but, of course, my heart and soul belong to music.”

Claudia also hosts a podcast entitled MINDGAMES by Claudia, a project she launched in partnership with Mental Health PH to help break the stigma and provide helpful insights on mental health issues.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This story originally appeared on Candymag.com.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.