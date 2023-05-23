OMG, Coco Martin And Julia Montes Were *Spotted* Holding Hands In Public And We're So Kilig

Here's some great news for #CocoJul fans: Coco Martin and Julia Montes were recently *spotted* at an event together! Even better, they two were openly ~*affectionate*~ for the first time since they were rumored to be dating.

ICYDK, Coco and Julia attended the watch party of ABS-CBN and GMA Network's new series Unbreak My Heart, and a video of the two *holding hands* just went viral on TikTok, with over 60,000 likes and hundreds of comments. OMG!

"CocoJul in their tumatapang era," a fan wrote in the caption.

Of course, netizens couldn't help but express their *kilig* for CocoJul, especially since the two have always been pretty ~lowkey~.

"Matatag yan, partida di sila love team sa mga nagiging teleserye nila pero sucessful [careers] nila," one comment reads.

"Finally, finally!! They're [proudly showing] it in public na," says another.

While Coco and Julia has neither confirmed nor denied the status of their relationship, they surely know how to make us feel *kilig* with their undeniable chemistry. Stay happy, you two!