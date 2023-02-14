Aww! Coco Martin Says He Wants To Give Julia Montes A *Ring* For Valentine’s Day

Since they starred as a couple in the 2012 teleserye Walang Hanggan, speculations surrounding Julia Montes and Coco Martin’s possible ~romance~ seem to have never left the headlines. However, the two never really addressed the rumors despite surprising each other on their birthdays and seemingly vacationing at the beach together.

In a recent radio interview, the actor further fueled speculations of a possible relationship when he revealed what he wanted to give Julia on Valentine’s Day. “Singsing,” says Coco. “Kasi si Juls, sobrang espesyal siya sa akin.” Kilig!

Instagram/nancyarcega07

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ICYMI, rumors of Julia and Coco's alleged ~*engagement*~ also circulated in August 2022 when the actress was spotted donning a diamond ring on her left ring finger, just days after eagle-eyed netizens speculated that she was hiding a ~baby bump~.

Instagram/dimplesromana

Neither of the Ang Probinsyano stars has confirmed or denied anything, but one thing’s for sure: They definitely look *cute* together!

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

MORE TRENDING STORIES:

The Most *Date-Worthy* Restaurants And Cafés In Manila, According To Gen Z And Millennial Pinays

You're Going To *Love* Everything: 8 K-Dramas To Watch This February 2023

So Hot! Sarah Lahbati And Richard Gutierrez's Sizzling *PDA* Pics Are Setting The Internet On Fire