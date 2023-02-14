Aww! Coco Martin Says He Wants To Give Julia Montes A *Ring* For Valentine’s Day

Since they starred as a couple in the 2012 teleserye Walang Hanggan, speculations surrounding Julia Montes and Coco Martin’s possible ~romance~ seem to have never left the headlines. However, the two never really addressed the rumors despite surprising each other on their birthdays and seemingly vacationing at the beach together.
In a recent radio interview, the actor further fueled speculations of a possible relationship when he revealed what he wanted to give Julia on Valentine’s Day. “Singsing,” says Coco. “Kasi si Juls, sobrang espesyal siya sa akin.” Kilig!
ICYMI, rumors of Julia and Coco's alleged ~*engagement*~ also circulated in August 2022 when the actress was spotted donning a diamond ring on her left ring finger, just days after eagle-eyed netizens speculated that she was hiding a ~baby bump~.
Neither of the Ang Probinsyano stars has confirmed or denied anything, but one thing’s for sure: They definitely look *cute* together!
