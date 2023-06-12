PSA: Coldplay Is Coming To Manila In January 2024!

Coldplay is coming back to Manila! The British rock band is returning as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour—you can join the alien fun when they drop by the Philippine capital on January 19, 2024 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Coldplay announces Manila Concert for Music of the Spheres World Tour

The Philippine stop of their world tour was announced today on June 12. This comes after a series of "signals" first came in around the region, with nights in Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Japan previously announced on May 9. Well, the aliens and their signal didn't leave us hanging. Live Nation Philippines even posted on social media a teaser clip on June 10 implicitly confirming #MOTSWT dropping by in 2024.

Live Nation Philippines pre-sale starts on June 19 at 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. while the general sale starts the next day at June 20, 12 p.m. Tickets can be bought through /coldplay.com, with ticket prices to follow.

This is Coldplay's eighth concert tour and first since the pandemic hit. Vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion and fifth member, creative director Phil Harvey have been making the rounds since 2022, visiting the Americas, the UK, and the rest of Europe, so you'll understand if we've been feeling left out.

It's been a few years since they painted the town red in 2017 for the A Head Full of Dreams World Tour. Raise your hands if you know someone, or are that someone, who went to a neighboring country to watch thanks to those prices. Fingers crossed ticket prices don't make us do the same thing again. We'll keep watch right with you.

