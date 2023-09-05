Billy Crawford And Coleen Garcia On Their Relationship With 'It's Showtime' Hosts: 'It's not like it used to be'

If you’ve been on the Internet for quite some time now, you’re likely familiar with Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford’s love story and how it blossomed while they were co-hosts on the hit noontime show It’s Showtime.

ICYDK, the actress graced the show as a host from 2012 to 2016, while Billy started in 2011 and stayed as part of the team until 2020. While their romance managed to survive even after their hosting stint, both have openly acknowledged that their relationship with their fellow It’s Showtime hosts is no longer as it once was.

"We hardly actually have time to communicate with every single person we know," Billy shared with Boy Abunda in an interview. "It’s hard enough with our own family so the relationship has changed, to be honest with you Tito Boy."

Coleen added, "When they’re there, nandoon naman eh. We know so many people, we don’t even keep up with our friends that we’ve known for so long."

Instagram/coleen

The actor admits that their relationship changed when he and Coleen started a family. "It’s not like it used to be. Simula nung, I guess, we started a family, everything completely changed,” he continued.

"I think all relationships naman can be better through communication and understanding. Kasi, a lot has changed in three years."