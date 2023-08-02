Coleen Garcia On *Daring* Scenes With Carlo Aquino: 'Ipinaalam ko kay Billy'

As an actress, Coleen Garcia acknowledges that she should be prepared for anything—even for daring scenes. In her latest TV series with Carlo Aquino, Coleen shared that she informed her husband, Billy Crawford, prior to filming.

"I've talked to Billy about sa mga scene na ganyan (daring scenes)," Coleen revealed during the media conference of their six-part series Kung Hindi Lang Tayo Sumuko directed by Carlo Catu. Coleen expressed how thankful she is for having a supportive husband like Billy.

"Sabi niya, 'You know what, kapag sa mga ganoon, okay lang. Kalimutan mo na ako. I-block mo na. It's okay kasi I understand,'" Coleen told the media.

Coleen and Billy got married in 2018—four years after confirming their relationship in 2014. They welcomed their firstborn, Amari, in 2020. And just recently, they celebrated their wedding anniversary!

During the media conference, the actress also shared that she's not totally comfortable doing daring scenes.

"Parang it’s not something I really look forward to and it's something na I really have to work to get myself comfortable doing kasi hindi naman siya talaga something I'm comfortable doing," Coleen declared.

Coleen admitted to having done more intimate scenes than the daring scenes she filmed with Carlo for their series. So this time, she's more at ease for their scenes—which she thinks became more technical than natural, but in a good way.

Coleen explained, "It’s a lot easier, mas comfortable, saka yung blocking ni Direk, nakatulong. Parang naging more technical siya. Ita-try mo na lang na maging natural kapag nandiyan na, pero may boundaries."

ICYDK, Coleen's first lead role in a movie was with Derek Ramsay in the racy film, Ex with Benefits.

Coleen also affirmed that Carlo is a gentleman on set. She praised how the actor routinely checked on her during their intimate scenes, saying, "Saka, si Carlo, na-appreciate ko sa kanya yung parang bawat kilos niya, 'Okay lang? Okay lang, Coleen?'"

This is the first time that Coleen and Carlo have worked together as main leads in a TV series. Kung Hindi Lang Tayo Sumuko is Viva's six-part series based on Marcelo Santos III's book of the same title.