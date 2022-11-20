Coleen Garcia On Motherhood: 'It means may cutoff ang pag-aawra'

Coleen Garcia has a spontaneous quip about the meaning of motherhood.

In a social media upload on November 19, Saturday, the actress shared her witty opinion.

"Motherhood means may cutoff ang pag-aawra," she wrote in an IG post, featuring a photo of herself with Amari, her son with host-singer, Billy Crawford, as they took a leisurely stroll in Lyon, France. No matter what she says, though, Coleen looked *amazing* in a denim button-down dress.

Celeb moms such as Sarah Lahbati, Rica Peralejo, and Karen Davila couldn't help but chuckle at Coleen's remark. Her post also earned likes from Elisse Joson, Carla Abellana, Julie Anne San Jose, Jessy Mendiola, Anne Curtis, Karylle, and Vicki Belo.

"MOTHER 'WAG KA NA UMUWI," said Rica. "Bagay ka sa France. Napakaganda. How po ba nagagawa 'yan?"

Coleen and Amari have been in France for a while now as Billy participated in the French version of Dancing With The Stars—which he was the grand champion of, BTW.

