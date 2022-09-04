Coleen Garcia Captures A Beautiful Family Moment In Paris With Billy Crawford And Amari

Real-life couple Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia, and their son, Amari are currently in Paris France, where Billy is set to compete in the French remake of Dancing With The Stars (Danse Avec Les Stars).

During the family's downtime, Coleen shared a few snaps of Billy and Amari as they took in the sights of the Eiffel Tower. Coleen jokingly wrote, "When I take photos of people vs when people take photos of me."

In another post shared on September 4, Colleen documented how the family got to ride on a carousel, and the celebrity mom even included a throwback photo with Billy. Colleen wrote, "We finally got to ride a carousel in Paris for real." Billy responded to Coleen's post with, "My heart. My strength is where my family is!"

For his part, Billy also posted a photo of Coleen as they dined at a French restaurant. He wrote, "My strength! I love this butter-eating woman!"

Billy's participation in the French iteration of Dancing With The Stars will most likely be a nostalgic trip for his European fans as Billy achieved success as a recording artist in the U.S. and Europe in the mid-90s and early 00s. In 1998, Billy released his first self-titled album, followed by his second album Ride in 2002, which produced the hit single "Trackin'" and the album even achieved platinum album status in France.

Check out Billy in 2001:

