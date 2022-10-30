Cong Velasquez And Viy Cortez Have Baby Kidlat Baptized

Vloggers Cong "Cong TV" Velasquez and Viy Cortez couldn't be happier as they celebrated the latest milestone in their son Kidlat's life.

On October 28, Friday, Viy shared via social media photos from Kidlat's baptism.

"Happy christening, my love @zeusemmanuelvelasquez," Viy wrote in an IG post. "Nawa'y lumaki ka ng may pananampalataya at takot sa Diyos."

In line with the occasion, the proud parents wore white outfits to match that of Baby Kidlat, whose full name is Zeus Emmanuel Velasquez.

In a separate IG post, Viy also shared snaps from the party following the baptism. The celebration featured a lavishly styled venue with what appears to be a safari theme.

"Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng pumunta," said Viy. "Sa mga ninong ninang pamilya namin sa mga kaibigan maraming maraming salamat mahal namin kayo, malaking parte kayo ng buhay namin."

It looks like their fellow vlogger, Donnalyn Bartolome, was one of Kidlat's ninangs. Actress-comedienne Awra Biguela was also among the guests.

Cong and Viy welcomed Kidlat in July 2022.

