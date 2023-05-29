Cornerstone Exec Defends Moira Dela Torre: 'Stop invalidating the work of a hardworking woman'

In line with the recent Facebook post against their artist Moira Dela Torre, Cornerstone Entertainment Vice President Jeff Vadillo came to the singer’s defense and negated the criticisms thrown at her.

In a lengthy post, the music exec talked at length about Moira, who he claims is not just their “artist” but also a “sister” to him.

“There is this FB Post currently circulating that’s casting shade on her integrity as an artist and songwriter. As a witness to her hard work and genuine talent, I cannot take this sitting down,” he began his statement, slamming the critic albeit not naming names.

He then went on to debunk the claim that 95% of Moira’s songs were composed by her estranged husband, a "fun fact" claimed by the aforementioned individual. "This person claimed a “FUN FACT” (which is really not fun at all) that 95% of Moira’s hits were composed by Jason Marvin [Hernandez]. Paubaya, Ikaw at Ako, Pabilin, EDSA, Patawad, Kumpas, Babalik Sayo, Saglit, and the list goes on. Then he added the question kung sino ang manggagamit? That statement is grossly inaccurate,” he wrote.

He said that the credits to Moira’s hits were publicly shared, and that the former lovebirds collaborated in active songwriting in their projects. “Paubaya and Edsa were both composed by Jason (this is public knowledge. Actually Moira also helped In Paubaya), the other songs Ikaw at Ako, Pabilin, Patawad, Kumpas, Babalik Sayo, Patawad, Kumpas were composed by both by Moira and Jason (Moira even gave a bigger contribution to some of those songs). So as far as these songs are concerned, walang gamitan. Tawag diyan collaboration.”

He added, “And collaborating with one another does not make Moira any less of a powerhouse songwriter. Saglit is composed by Moira not to mention the entire Malaya album which includes the mega hits Malaya, Tagu-Taguan, Take Her to the Moon and Tagpuan. It is also worth noting that her debut album is what jumpstarted Moira’s career and put her on the map.”

He also claimed that Moira doesn’t need the service of a ghostwriter, given her songwriting prowess. “In the almost 20 years I’ve known Moira, she would never need the service of a Ghostwriter for her songs/Compositions (which this other person is claiming na tumawad pa daw si Moira to the tune of 20k). [Masyadong] genius si Moira to need that.

“Why would she pay when she is more than capable of doing it herself? Hindi pa siya sikat, sumusuka ng songs after songs si Moira. Doon sa nagsabi nun: Are you implying na mas magaling kang songwriter kaysa sa kanya?”

He concluded his post with an appeal to stop the hate train towards the singer. “Stop invalidating the work of a hardworking woman. She does not deserve this.”