Dahlia Helping Erwan Heussaff Make Ice Cream Is The *Cutest* Thing You’ll See Today

Dahlia seems to be following the footsteps of her dad, Erwan Heussaff, when it comes to preparing food. Erwan shared a few clips of his daughter making avocado-banana ice cream from scratch! Do we have a chef-in-the-making, perhaps?

Dahlia seemed to be enjoying every minute of it, as seen in the reel. She also had little commentaries while adding the ingredients.

In case you're curious, the Heussaff ice cream recipe consists of mashed avocado, sliced bananas, coconut cream, sugar-free syrup, and lemon juice.

Towards the end of the video, upon Erwan giving Dahlia the ice cream, mom Anne Curtis speaks in the background. “What’s the magic word?” Anne asked her. To which Dahlia replied, “Thank you po.”

Dahlia even teased her dad as she was enjoying the ice cream and said, “Papa, what are you doing?”

Erwan captioned the IG reel, “She didn’t want me to film her eating the ice cream.”

We hope to see more mini food vlogs of Dahlia and Erwan soon!

