Dani Barretto Speaks Up On Alex Gonzaga’s Cake-Smearing Issue

Dani Barretto finally breaks her silence on Alex Gonzaga’s cake-smearing controversy. ICYMI, Alex drew flak from netizens for *disrespecting* a server by wiping chocolate cake on his face—sparking a discussion on how hospitality workers should be treated fairly.

Dani, as one of the attendees of Alex’s birthday bash, was the one who filmed and uploaded the viral clip on social media, so naturally, the public was curious about what she had to say about the issue, albeit the influencer kept mum about it.

That’s until an event days ago, when Dani finally spoke up. “Of course, I do have regrets kasi nakasakit po ako ng tao,” she admitted to the press.

“Wala po sa intensiyon ko na makasakit lalo na po on her birthday. Siguro yun ang pinakamabigat para sa akin na nakasimula ako ng isang bagay na hindi ko naman ginusto, kasi very important sa pamilya namin ang mga Gonzaga. They’re very loving to our family.”

She added, "Alex is a very good friend of my sister so talagang mahal na mahal ng pamilya namin yung mga Gonzaga and vice versa. So, masakit sa akin na nakasakit ako ng tao dun sa video ko.”

She also shared that she apologized to Alex, and hasn’t talked to anyone else in order to not fan any fire. “Alam naman po yun ni Alex kasi sa kanya po talaga ako unang nag-reach out. Wala po akong ibang kinausap. Wala po akong ginawa. But I reached out to her first and apologized to her first.

“Kaya lang po ako hindi nagsasalita kasi ayoko na po siya talagang palakihin. Ayoko na pong pag-usapan. Parang move on na rin po tayo sa isyu na ito."

She clarifies, "Okay po kami ni Alex. Wala po kaming ill feelings towards each other."

Further, Dani also apologized to the waiter who was involved in the controversy. “So sorry po talaga Kuya Allan. Yung video mo nag-trending, I’m so sorry. Hindi ko ginusto yun. Hindi po yun ang intensiyon ko, Kuya Allan,” she said.

