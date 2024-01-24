Aww, Dani Barretto Considers Bringing Her Yaya To The US A ‘Fulfilled Dream’

Being a nanny (yaya) is one of the most fulfilling jobs one can have. Imagine the joy that can come from providing care for families and their kids! Pretty much, most celebrity mothers employ nannies in their households, seeking help from qualified professionals in nurturing their kids.

In fact, some yayas even become incredibly close to their famous employers—enjoying the perks that come from working with the rich and famous. Case in point: Dani Barretto, who went emotional after sharing how she fulfilled her Yaya Rose’s dream to travel to the US. ICYDK, Dani went to the States late last year for a family vacation, alongside her siblings Julia, Leon, Claudia, and Erich and their mom Marjorie. She was also with her husband Xavi Panlilio and their daughter Millie.

Being the generous employer that she is, she showed appreciation for Yaya Rose's hard work by making her tag along on their overseas trip! Aww!

In a podcast episode, she narrated how special the trip was. “We’re now in Arizona. It's our family trip since the pandemic and since I had Millie because when they went to the States, I wasn’t able to come with them because Millie was just three months old. So this is the first time again and this time around nadala ko si Javi, Millie is with us, and now Rose. We were able to take Rose to the States.”

Getting teary-eyed, she called the milestone a dream come true not just for their loving yaya, but also for herself. “And you guys would cry if you saw Rose. As soon as we landed in States, she kept crying. She kept saying thank you and I think isa yun sa achievements ko this year na naka-fulfill din ako ng dream ng isang tao. Naiyak din ako di ko alam kung bakit. Naiiyak talaga ako pag naalala ko yung nung nag-land tayo ng plane kasi it was so genuine. When we landed kasi kaming tatlo yung magkatabi sa plane and she just like kept crying. She kept saying, and hugging Millie and saying thank you kasi dahil kay Millie, napunta siya dito.”

“To be honest, isa yun sa mga pinakamalaking achievements ko this year, yung nadala ko siya dito.” Aww. Manifesting more trips for the Barretto fam and Yaya Rose!