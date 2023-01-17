Enabler Behavior? Netizens Call Out Dani Barretto On *Cheering* For Alex Gonzaga’s Act

Today, Alex Gonzaga skyrocketed to top social media trends as a video of her smearing cake on a service worker’s face caught ~*major*~ online buzz, with majority of netizens calling her out for being disrespectful, opening up the discussion on how servers should be treated fairly by everyone.

Aside from Alex, one personality who made the headlines was Dani Barretto, who filmed and uploaded the actress’ viral video on her Instagram stories. On Twitter, netizens slammed Dani for her “enabler behavior” toward Alex and her "disrespectful" act.

The majority of the comments pointed out that Dani and her friends were part of the issue, condemning them for laughing in the background and treating the service worker as a subject of public humiliation. They even wondered why they didn’t see anything wrong with Alex's gesture right away, needing to be publicly called out for their behavior by the public first.

“Dani Barretto felt super comfortable posting that story, laughing with Alex Gonzaga while zooming in her phone onto Kuya’s face, and that speaks volumes about her, too,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Nakakabulag ba ang pera?” another netizen quipped, among many negative comments directed to Dani.

As of writing, neither Dani nor Alex has issued a statement about the issue.

