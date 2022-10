Here's How *Instrumental* Danica Sotto Was In Helping Marc Pingris Meet His Father

Marc Pingris has opened up about how his wife, Danica Sotto, played an *important* part in helping him meet his biological father.

In a video interview with GMA broadcaster Pia Arcangel, the former PBA player openly talked about how Danica had been curious about his father ever since they started dating.

"'A wala, patay na,'" Marc replied that time. "'Yon lang maisagot ko kasi 'yon lang din ang sabi sa 'kin ng mother ko."

One time, Danica asked help from her aunt to reach out to the French embassy and track the whereabouts of Marc's dad.

"Tumawag yung tita niya sa Switzerland, French embassy na, 'Pamangkin ko is ganyan, tatay niya si ganito, nanay niya si ganyan, kilala sila,' parang gano'n," Marc remembers. "Pagkasulat nila Danica—ang dami no'n, nasa mga 100 yata 'yon na sulat."

After about a month, they received a letter from a man who introduced himself as Marc's uncle. Marc was 26 at the time.

"Si Danica umiiyak," Marc said.

"'Pagkatapos ng kasal natin, pupunta tayo sa France para harapin yung dad mo,'" Marc added. "But ako, ayoko. Pinilit lang talaga 'ko ni Danica that time. So na-convince niya naman ako. 'Sige, regalo mo na para sa kasal natin. Punta tayo.'"

It would take a lot of convincing before Marc agreed to fly to France to meet his dad. He even changed his mind when they were in Amsterdam, a mere hour away, and wanted to turn back and go home to the Philippines.

"Pagdating namin ng Paris, 'yon na. Nung nakita ko siya, alam mo, yung sama ng loob ko, parang first time sa buong buhay ko na mayakap ng isang ama talaga," Marc recalled. "Wala akong magawa kundi umiyak. At walang nagawa yung dad ko kundi umiyak din. Tinatawag niya ko na 'My son, my son, my son.'"

Watch Pia's full interview with Marc here:

