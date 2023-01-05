Aww, Daniel Miranda *Reaffirms* His Love For Sofia Andres Amid Breakup Rumors

ICYMI, rumors recently flew around that power couple Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda had called it quits. The news started when the lovebirds posted holiday photos sans each other and were ignited when the actress was spotted hanging out with her BFF Elisse Joson, who was recently confirmed to have broken up with McCoy De Leon.

But it seems like all the speculations that they hit splitville are likely false, as evidenced by Daniel’s latest post on Instagram. Taking it upon himself to shut down the rumors, he wrote, “Through thick and thin, I love you both very much,” captioning a photo of Sofia and their daughter Zoe. Aww!

As of writing, Sofia has kept mum about the issue and hasn’t published a statement of her own. Although if there's anything we know, it's that she adores the relationship she built with Daniel.

Last October, she shared the news that they’re building their second home. "Thank Lord God for always keeping me on the right track & guiding me every step of the way," Sofia wrote, coupled with happy photos of their family.

