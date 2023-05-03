Aww! Daniel Padilla Has The *Best* Reaction To Kathryn Bernardo Catching The Bridal Bouquet At A Wedding

Ooh, it seems like Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo are ready to take their relationship to the next level! ICYMI, the reel-to-real couple recently attended Direk Cathy Garcia-Molina's beach wedding with cinematographer Louie Sampana, and KathNiel got *both* the bridal bouquet and the wedding garter. Kilig!

Janus del Prado, who was also present at the wedding, shared snaps of the two. "Ang nakasalo ng bouquet at garter, bow!" He captioned his post.

In an video posted by Janus, Daniel can be seen putting the garter on the actress' thigh while being teased by their celebrity friend Joross Gamboa, to which the actor replied: "Conservative ako pare!" LOL!

Of course, KathNiel fans couldn't help but feel *kilig* for the two, with some of them expressing excitement for the couple's ~possible wedding~.

"[It's] almost 2am and I’m wide awake wondering how Kath and DJ feel after catching the wedding bouquet and garter tonight," says one netizen. "The universe is telling you something @bernardokath and @imdanielpadilla.

"Iba talaga yung kilig!" another fan quips.

A fan account even reposted a video where a wedding guest can be heard talking to Daniel. "DJ, nakuha. Paano ba ‘yan?" The actor had the best reply: "Bukas na bukas din." Aww!

Are those wedding bells we hear?