These Best Dressed Men Made Our Hearts ~*Swoon*~ At The GMA Gala Night

Hello there! We're happy to report that we've gathered all the eye candy from the GMA Thanksgiving Gala. For starters, Alden Richards and Dingdong Dantes came in the sharpest suits. We swear, these pictures will surely make your day! Ahead, swoon at the dapper male celebs who attended the GMA Gala Night.
The Most Dapper Celebs At The GMA Thanksgiving Gala Night
1. Mark Herras
Continue reading below ↓
2. Alden Richards
3. Jeric Gonzales
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos
4. LA Aguinaldo
Ryan Ong
5. Rayver Cruz
Continue reading below ↓
6. Marco Gumabao
Ryan Ong
7. Rafael Rosell
Continue reading below ↓
8. Khalil Ramos
9. Miguel Tanfelix
Continue reading below ↓
10. Mavy Legaspi
11. Dingdong Dantes
Continue reading below ↓