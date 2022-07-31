Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

These Best Dressed Men Made Our Hearts ~*Swoon*~ At The GMA Gala Night

Super gwapo!
by Cosmopolitan Philippines | 3 hours ago
These Best Dressed Men Made Our Hearts ~*Swoon*~ At The GMA Gala Night
PHOTO: Ryan Ong
Featured

Hello there! We're happy to report that we've gathered all the eye candy from the GMA Thanksgiving Gala. For starters, Alden Richards and Dingdong Dantes came in the sharpest suits. We swear, these pictures will surely make your day! Ahead, swoon at the dapper male celebs who attended the GMA Gala Night.

The Most Dapper Celebs At The GMA Thanksgiving Gala Night

1. Mark Herras

The Most Dapper Celebs At The GMA Thanksgiving Gala Night
Ryan Ong
Continue reading below ↓

2. Alden Richards 

Alden Richards
Ryan Ong

3. Jeric Gonzales

Jeric Gonzales
Ryan Ong
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

4. LA Aguinaldo 

LA Aguinaldo
Ryan Ong

5. Rayver Cruz

The Most *Kilig* Couples At The 2022 GMA Thanksgiving Gala Red Carpet
Ryan Ong
Continue reading below ↓

6. Marco Gumabao 

The Most Dapper Celebs At The GMA Thanksgiving Gala Night
Ryan Ong

7. Rafael Rosell

Rafael Rosell
Ryan Ong
Continue reading below ↓

8. Khalil Ramos

Khalil Ramos
Ryan Ong

9. Miguel Tanfelix 

Miguel Tanfelix
Ryan Ong
Continue reading below ↓

10. Mavy Legaspi

Mavy Legaspi
Ryan Ong

11. Dingdong Dantes

The Most *Kilig* Couples At The 2022 GMA Thanksgiving Gala Red Carpet
Ryan Ong
Continue reading below ↓

12. Xian Lim 

Xian Lim
Ryan Ong

Read more stories about