A New 'Darna' Teaser Just Dropped And We Got *Goosebumps* From Valentina's Transformation

If you're a huge fan of Philippine superheroes, then we're sure you're super excited for the new Darna series to start airing.

On July 22, Friday, ABS-CBN Entertainment dropped a new teaser trailer of the fantasy series, and we just got our first *glimpse* of Janella Salvador's transformation into the iconic snake-haired villain, Valentina.

In the teaser, ABS-CBN introduces the lead cast one by one, which includes Jane De Leon as Darna, Iza Calzado as Narda's mom and the first Darna, Joshua Garcia as Narda's leading man, Zaijian Jaranilla as Ding, Janella as Valentina, Paolo Gumabao, Rio Locsin, Richard Quan, Simon Ibarra, Jeffrey Santos, Eric Fructuoso, Levi Ignacio, Jeric Raval, Joko Diaz, and Joem Bascon.

Towards the end of the video, we see Janella screaming as she puts her hands to her head; and then the next frame shows Valentina's unmistakable shadow, with snakes hissing and slithering on her crown; and a final clip of her face up-close as the snake villain, with slits for eyes.

Darna officially starts airing on August 15, Monday, replacing the longtime-running action series, FPJ's Ang Probinsyano. We can't wait!'

