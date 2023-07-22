David Licauco, Barbie Forteza, And Jak Roberto Made Solo Appearances At GMA Gala 2023

In case you’re curious about who Barbie Forteza’s GMA Gala Date is (netizens said it's a toss between her on-screen partner David Licauco and real-life boyfriend Jak Roberto), the wait is over for ya, and the answer’s quite unexpected. She went to the gala *alone*, stunning everyone in an elegant mint ball gown.

We're so glad she made it to the ball in time, given that she was not feeling well days leading up to the event. Asked on Twitter to spill her date's identity, she answered, "Gusto ko yung ito na agad ang iniisip niyo. Samantalang ako, ginagawa ang lahat para magpagaling dahil may trabaho pa ko bago mag-[Gala Night]. Gumive up nalang talaga ang (sexy) body ko sa dami ng blessings this month.”

By showing up solo, Barbie made quite the statement that she didn’t need a date to stand out, empowering the men in her life to show up as dapper gentlemen themselves.

David, who insists that there is no *bad blood* between him and Jak, pulled out all the style stops himself, looking like a handsome Pambansang Ginoo in a tuxedo. Jak, who was the first one to walk the red carpet among the three, also commanded attention in a single-breasted jacket. Overall, they all look great, and we can’t wait to see them bond for the rest of the evening!