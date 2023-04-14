David Licauco Reveals He Once Got Into A Car Accident That Took His Best Friend's Life

David Licauco wears many hats: He’s an actor, model, and entrepreneur who has established four successful food businesses and a construction company. But according to him, his *ultimate goal* was to be a professional basketball player.

instagram/davidlicauco

Due to an unfortunate car accident, however, his dream of becoming an athlete didn’t push through.

“Magba-barkada kami, high school friends, and we decided to go to Tagaytay. Yung pag-uwi namin, na-hit namin yung gas truck sa SLEX,” he narrated the incident during his recent interview with Karen Davila.

“I was in the passenger seat in front. Parang miracle siya, kasi I remember, nung nagba-backing yung kotse sa [restaurant], diba yung parking boy usually nasa side ng driver? Pero for some reason, parang miracle nalang for me, nandoon siya sa side ko. ‘Sir, seatbelt lang po ah,’ sabi niyang ganun.

“Pero natulog ako because I was really sleepy. And then doon sa may toll gate, for some reason, nagising ako bigla and then I remembered what that parking boy told me, so nag-seatbelt ako. After 10 minutes, we hit a gas truck,” he continued.

instagram/davidlicauco

David reveals that the tragic accident took his best friend’s life. “We were five [people], and then yung best friend ko, namatay siya. At that point parang wala na akong ibang maisip kung hindi pumunta sa hospital. Everyone was crying. I tried my best to help, but I couldn’t help anyone because I couldn’t even help myself,” he says.

“He was my best friend, he was my neighbor. We grew up together and I would always play basketball with him. Sinisi ko din yung sarili ko, because what if I didn’t sleep? What if sinamahan ko yung driver? Parang pwede siya maiwasan kung mas naging aware ako, mas naging wise ako.”

However, the actor admits that he became more appreciative of the blessings he receives after the incident.

“Marami akong naging situations nung naging bedridden ako, parang na-realize ko yung importance of life,” he says. “Mas minahal ko yung sarili ko, mas minahal ko yung friends ko and family. You never know, life is just lent to us.”

Well said, David!