OMG, David Licauco And Jak Roberto Went *Twinning* As One Piece’s Zoro At Sparkle Spell 2023

Who did it better???
by Cosmopolitan Philippines | 4 hours ago
david licauco jak roberto zoro
PHOTO: Instagram/sparklegmaartistcenter
Halloween came a bit early for Kapuso artists, who had the ultimate night of ~*reinvention*~ as they dressed up in the most stylish costumes at the Sparkle Spell 2023 last night.

Celebrities pulled out all the stops for the party, with Barbie Forteza channelling her inner Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen and Mikee Quintos cementing her *popstar status* with a homage to Miley CyrusHannah Montana. These ladies totally amused netizens with their standout looks!

On the gentlemen’s side, two of Kapuso’s leading actors also went head to head as they went twinning in their cool Zoro-inspired ‘fits! They're none other than Barbie’s reel and real-life lovers, respectively: David Licauco and Jak Roberto.

Check out how they rocked the ~role~ below:

david licauco zoro
Instagram/sparklegmaartistcenter
jak roberto
Instagram/sparklegmaartistcenter

If you’re a One Piece fan like Jak and David, you’re sure excited as hell for the news of its live-action adaptation’s lead actor Mackenyu Arata coming to the country next month! ICYMI, the heartthrob will grace Manila Pop Culture Convention with his presence on November at Ayala Malls Bay. We so can't wait!

