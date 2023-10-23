OMG, David Licauco And Jak Roberto Went *Twinning* As One Piece’s Zoro At Sparkle Spell 2023

Halloween came a bit early for Kapuso artists, who had the ultimate night of ~*reinvention*~ as they dressed up in the most stylish costumes at the Sparkle Spell 2023 last night.

Celebrities pulled out all the stops for the party, with Barbie Forteza channelling her inner Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen and Mikee Quintos cementing her *popstar status* with a homage to Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana. These ladies totally amused netizens with their standout looks!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmopolitan Philippines (@cosmopolitan_philippines)

On the gentlemen’s side, two of Kapuso’s leading actors also went head to head as they went twinning in their cool Zoro-inspired ‘fits! They're none other than Barbie’s reel and real-life lovers, respectively: David Licauco and Jak Roberto.

Check out how they rocked the ~role~ below:

If you’re a One Piece fan like Jak and David, you’re sure excited as hell for the news of its live-action adaptation’s lead actor Mackenyu Arata coming to the country next month! ICYMI, the heartthrob will grace Manila Pop Culture Convention with his presence on November at Ayala Malls Bay. We so can't wait!