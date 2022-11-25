David Licauco Opens Up About His Newfound ~Fame~ Since Starring In 'Maria Clara At Ibarra'

David Licauco is slowly making his way to superstardom. The actor has been the talk of the town for his performance in the hit series Maria Clara at Ibarra, where he plays Fidel, Dennis Trillo’s mischievous friend and Barbie Forteza’s love interest.

Despite being in showbiz for seven years now, David opened up that he has yet to cope with his newfound popularity. "Prior to me playing the role of Fidel, di ko naman inexpect na 'yung role ko magiging this hyped, this big on social media," he shares in an interview.

He also admits that he struggles a bit with the sudden fame, especially when he’s out and about. "To be honest with you, medyo nahihirapan ako lumabas, kasi dati 'pag may nagpapa-picture, paisa-isa lang, but right now medyo marami [na]."

Despite the challenges, the 28-year-old actor shares that he’s grateful for all the fans’ support. "First time ko siya ma-experience so medyo nakakagulat and nakaka-overwhelm minsan... Pero syempre grateful pa rin kaso ayun na nga, hindi lahat ng tao nabibigyan ng opportunity maging artista, what more na maging part din ng isang teleserye na tumatak sa buong Pilipinas," he said.

He is also honored to work alongside the likes of Dennis, who is one of his generation’s most respected actors. "Nakikita ko kung paano siya mag-prepare, how he acts," he said. "Not just that, pati si Barbie, the rest of the cast na lahat magaling."

