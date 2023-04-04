David Licauco Reveals That He Invested Almost *All* Of His Money In His Businesses Before ‘Maria Clara At Ibarra’

It’s no secret that David Licauco is slowly becoming one of showbiz’s most-loved leading men, thanks to his *swoon-worthy* performance in the historical-fantasy series Maria Clara at Ibarra. While the actor has previously opened up about his initial decision to quit acting before accepting the role, he recently admitted the *real reason* why he chose to try ~one last time~.

“Never ko to naisip [sa] buong buhay ko,” he tells Ogie Diaz in a recent vlog. “Kasi nga, bago mag ‘Maria Clara [at Ibarra]’, gusto ko na mag-stop.”

“Parang na-overtake na nung love ko sa business yung acting eh. In-accept ko tong ‘Maria Clara’, honestly, kasi wala na akong pera,” he admits, revealing that he has invested almost *all* of his money in his food businesses and construction company.

Although the actor didn’t ~expect~ the series’ success, he says that he’s definitely *grateful* to the fans who embraced his character Fidel. “Nakakatuwa rin na minsan yung mga fans, parang sasabihin nila sayo na, ‘Dahil sayo David, nawala yung anxiety ko,’ Yun yung magpapa-energize sayo eh,” he adds. “Nakakatuwa yun eh, [na] you’re making people happy.”

You definitely deserve the success you have now, David!

