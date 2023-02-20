Take Note, Ladies: David Licauco Says He Sees Himself Getting Married in 5 Years

Pambansang Ginoo David Licauco might be currently single, but he already has his sights set on marriage. In an interview for his new endorsement, he says he sees himself settling down in the near future.

“I see myself probably getting married in five years,” said David when asked about his plans for the next five years.

He added, “That’s why I’m working hard for the future.”

Ladies, take notes: The Maria Clara at Ibarra star, who is a self-confessed go-getter and an owner of multiple businesses, is currently looking for a girl who is smart, pretty, confident, and knows what she wants.

Career-wise, David shared that he’s set to do more projects with Barbie Forteza, following the huge success of their team-up at MCIA. He said, "Nagulat ako sa success ng Maria Clara at Ibarra. At the start, I was just a supporting character. And eventually, naging main character na siya.” Aww, well deserved!

