OMG! David Licauco Says He *Wants* To Work With Kathryn Bernardo

It’s 2023—and stars of rival networks GMA and ABS-CBN are not here for the drama! Case in point: Kapuso Network’s latest breakout star David Licauco aired his thoughts on working with Kapamilya big stars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, saying he’s *game* to act alongside them if the opportunity presents itself.

It all stemmed when the Pambansang Ginoo posted a snapshot of Bench billboards on his Twitter account, which showcase his ad and Kathryn’s standing side by side in EDSA. “Thankful to @benchtm,” he captioned.

Naturally, netizens couldn’t help but toy with the idea of David getting paired with Kathryn in the future—which isn’t exactly a shot in the dark given that the actress previously starred with another Kapuso heartthrob Alden Richards in the hit movie Hello, Love, Goodbye.

David is seemingly on board with this, opening up about wanting to work with Kathryn in an interview. "I would love to work with Kathryn Bernardo,” he said when asked about his dream co-star from the Kapamilya network.

"I’m a big KathNiel fan and growing up, sila talaga yung pinapanood ko. Kinikilig ako sa sinehan kasama ko yung mga family ko or friends and mga girlfriends ko before. So yeah, I’m a big KathNiel fan."

He also shared that he had rubbed elbows with Kath and DJ several times, albeit they never really mingled. “I’ve met them a couple of times sa Bench na fashion show, but I never really go to talk with them."

When asked if he’s willing to be in a love triangle with the power couple in a future project, David responded positively. "Why not? Kasi KathNiel yun, eh, di ba? I’m a big fan."

He added that he looks up to Daniel as an actor. "Actually, every time na may mabigat akong eksena, pinapanood ko yung mga eksena ni Daniel. Yung mga pauses niya, kung paano siya magsabi ng specific line. Kasi siya talaga yung tinitingala ko sa showbiz."

Crossing our fingers for a KathNiel-David project soon!

This story originally appeared on Candymag.com.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.