You Guys, David Licauco Says He’d ~*Court*~ Barbie Forteza If She Didn’t Have a Boyfriend

It's no secret that the teleserye Maria Clara at Ibarra introduced us to one of the most promising onscreen pairs today—FiLay, aka the love team of David Licauco’s and Barbie Forteza’s characters in the show. They gave viewers *just* the right amount of kilig and humor that made us fall in love with the actors who played Fidel and Klay.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/BARBARAFORTEZA

Of course, like any love team, fans are asking the same question: If both of them were single IRL, would they date each other?

The two answered the exact question in the latest episode of Fast Talk With Boy Abunda. The talk show host asked: “Halimbawa, single si Barbie, liligawan mo siya?” According to David, the actress ticks all the boxes of what he looks for in a woman. “I like smart, go-getter na mga babae. And I like cute girls, simple lang. Ganun si Barbie, so yeah.”

ICYDK, Barbie is currently in a relationship with Pepito Manaloto star Jak Roberto, but if she were single, the actress admits that she would love to get to know David better.

“Siguro ‘pag nakilala ko pa siya deeper, kapag naging close pa siya sa family ko and all. Basta pag nalaman ko kung paano siya manligaw, maybe I’ll have an answer then,” she says. “But now, we’re really good friends.”

You can watch the full episode here:

Fast Talk with Boy Abunda: David Licauco, single ba talaga?! (Full Episode 11)

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.