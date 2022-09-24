Deniece Cornejo's Camp Is Filing Contempt Charges Against Vhong Navarro's Wife And Lawyer

It looks like things are getting extra complicated for Vhong Navarro and his legal battle against former model Deniece Cornejo.

On September 22, Thursday, Deniece's camp announced that they are preparing to file contempt charges against Vhong's wife, Tanya Bautista, as well as against Vhong's lawyer, Atty. Alma Mallonga.

Deniece's legal counsel, Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, broke the news in a tweet.

"Now preparing contempt charges against Atty. Alma Mallonga and Vhong Navarro's wife for making statements that are sub judice in nature," he wrote. "We will not sit idly by while some people again make a mockery of justice by having another trial by publicity. THEY WILL BE HELD LIABLE!"

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

On September 20, Tuesday, Vhong surrendered to the NBI following two warrants of arrest: one for acts of lasciviousness and another for rape. While Vhong had hoped to post bail, rape is non-bailable. He was transferred from NBI Quezon City and was detained in NBI Taguig.

The following day, Tanya faced the press and shared her fears for Vhong.

"Threat 'yon sa buhay niya," Tanya shared. "Basta very scary, very scary for Vhong. Natatakot ako for him na ilipat siya sa Taguig,"

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, sub judice refers to something "not yet judicially decided."

In a message to Pilipino Star Ngayon, Atty. Topacio also added that they are contemplating filing disciplinary charges against Atty. Mallonga.

MORE ON VHONG NAVARRO:

Vhong Navarro Has Been Detained In NBI Following A Warrant Of Arrest For Rape

Vhong Navarro Reacts To The Rape Case Filed Against Him: 'Lahat ng pinagbibintang nila ay hindi totoo'

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

January 27, 2014: Vhong Navarro Identifies Alleged Masterminds Behind Attack + More Conversation Starters This Morning