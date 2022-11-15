Sorry, no results were found for
Denise Laurel Warns The Public Against A Fake Account Using Her Name: 'This person is an imposter'

The poser is active on several social media platforms.
by Steph Esguerra Olarte | 21 hours ago
Denise Laurel warns public against poser using her name
PHOTO: Instagram/d_laurel
Featured

Denise Laurel has had enough of someone taking advantage of her name to deceive others.

The actress recently called out a user on social media pretending to be her on multiple social media platforms.

"This person hiding behind the keyboard is pretending to be me on Telegram and YouTube, sending people horrible messages under my name. Imposter," Denise wrote in an IG post on November 15, 2022. Her upload featured a screenshot of a "Denise_Laurel" promising prizes to followers.

Denise Laurel warns public against poser using her name
Instagram/d_laurel
Denise said that she had blocked both accounts but was unable to report these. She also noted that she does not reply to people using her Facebook account so anyone claiming to be her and responding on the platform is not her.

In an IG Story, Denise reiterated her warning to the public against the poser.

"This person is an imposter! Sending people horrible responses or messages in my name. FYI."

Denise Laurel warns public against poser using her name
Instagram/d_laurel
