Dennis Padilla Posts Throwback Photos With Julia Barretto Amid Their Rift

Dennis Padilla has taken to social media again to share what's on his mind.

On September 23, the actor posted throwback photos with his daughter, Julia Barretto, on his IG Stories.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The photos showed the father and daughter during happier times, like when Julia celebrated her 18th birthday. Also noticeable in the snaps were what appears to be Julia's old profile name: Julia Francesca Baldivia/Barretto. Baldivia happens to be Dennis' real last name.

A few days ago, Dennis reacted to Julia's statements in a tell-all interview with broadcaster Karen Davila, where she said, "There's just so much pain since I was young. I just need more love. More protection. I just feel like [my dad] has to be my number one protector and that's not what I'm getting. It hurt. It's sad."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Dennis responded via a series of now-deleted comments to deny Julia's remarks, claiming that she doesn't fully know the story behind their family's past and that he had defended his family before, but they would only push him away.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As of this writing, neither Julia nor her family members have responded to Dennis' reactions or his throwback pics.

This isn't the first time this year that Dennis had *tension* with his children. In June, he called out his children for not greeting him on Father's Day. Julia's younger brother, Leon Barretto, wrote an emotional letter asking his father to "stop resorting to public shaming."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE ON DENNIS PADILLA AND JULIA BARRETTO:

Julia Barretto Does *Not* Owe Her Dad Anything, Contrary To What Dennis Padilla Seems To Believe

Dennis Padilla Responds To Julia Barretto's Tell-All Interview: 'I defended you pero nagalit pa kayo sa akin'

Julia Barretto Says She’s *Not* On Speaking Terms With Her Dad Dennis Padilla