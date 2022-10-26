Derek Ramsay On Why He Took A Break From Showbiz: 'Sometimes you get burnt out'

It’s been two years since we last saw Derek Ramsay on our TV screens, and it seems like he won’t be getting back to acting anytime soon. In 2021, the 45-year-old filed for an indefinite leave from showbiz to focus on his personal life. And since then, he got married to actress Ellen Adarna and pursued his passion for building homes.

According to Derek, the realization to take a break from showbiz dawned upon him during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was locked down by myself, and it made me realize that the world is changing so much. If I keep grinding and working so hard, I’m going to lose precious time with my family and I’ll never forgive myself,” he shares in an interview with Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP.ph).

“No money that you earn, no award, no project will replace the pain you will go through because you will regret [not] spending time with the people that you love.“

While he’s proud of his accomplishments in the industry, Derek admits to getting burnt out from acting. “In any job that you do, when you’ve been doing it for so long, sometimes you get burnt out and you need a break,” he says. “I also discovered my new passion for building. I’m now a contractor. I like to build and create beautiful homes.”

However, the actor is not *permanently* closing his doors to show business. “I’m definitely going to miss it, but it would have to take something very, very special for me to decide to do a project,” says Derek, emphasizing that he would prefer to film a movie rather than do teleseryes.

“Kapag may magandang magandang project, siguro gagawin ko ‘yun, pero siguro big screen. Yung mga teleserye, medyo time consuming na ‘yan eh. Hindi ko na talaga kaya.”

