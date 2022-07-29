Dianne Medina On Her New Business Investment With Rodjun Cruz: 'Teamwork makes the dream work!'

Since tying the knot in December 2019, real-life couple Dianne Medina and Rodjun Cruz have been working hard to achieve their family’s dreams. From moving into their dream home in December 2019 to welcoming their firstborn son in September 2020, the celebrity couple unveiled a new business venture as they purchased their latest property.

In an Instagram post on July 28, Dianne shared snaps of their new investment as she wrote, "I always believe that teamwork makes the dream work! So happy to share another new investment of me and my husband @rodjuncruz."

The actress said that she "didn't post to brag" but to inspire and let the world know that the property is currently up for rent.

She explained, "We got this house as an investment and to try also house rental business because growing up, ganyan ang family business namin."

Dianne said that she took inspiration from her grandparents and her parents were into renting properties. She added, "Hopefully God's will we can also become successful like them. Unti-unti lang muna. Thank you, Lord."

The couple recently marked a milestone on July 23 when they celebrated 15 years of being a couple. Rodjun said of their anniversary, "Ang bilis ng panahon. Hindi ko namamalayan dahil everyday mas lalo pa akong nai-inlove sa’yo at habang tumatagal, mas lalo ka pang gumaganda. Crush na crush pa rin kita. Thankful ako everyday kay Lord dahil binigay ka niya sa akin."

