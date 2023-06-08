Diego Loyzaga Is Now A Dad: 'The best birthday gift ever'

You guys, Diego Loyzaga is *officially* a dad! Today, June 8, the actor surprised everyone when he posted a photo of himself with his newborn baby. "The best birthday gift ever," he wrote in the caption.

Instagram/diegoloyzaga

Diego's celebrity friends and family showered the post with their congratulatory messages, including Dominic Roque, Sunshine Cruz, Angelina Cruz, and Ruffa Gutierrez. Aww!

Instagram/diegoloyzaga

Of course, the actor's mom Teresa Loyzaga was the happiest lola. "Yahooooo! Glam-Ma Lola in the house! Mwah! Love u anak @diegoloyzaga! Love you my Pochola," she commented on the post. So cute!

Instagram/diegoloyzaga

Congratulations, Diego!