Diego Loyzaga Is Now A Dad: 'The best birthday gift ever'

You guys, Diego Loyzaga is *officially* a dad! Today, June 8, the actor surprised everyone when he posted a photo of himself with his newborn baby. "The best birthday gift ever," he wrote in the caption.
Diego's celebrity friends and family showered the post with their congratulatory messages, including Dominic Roque, Sunshine Cruz, Angelina Cruz, and Ruffa Gutierrez. Aww!
Of course, the actor's mom Teresa Loyzaga was the happiest lola. "Yahooooo! Glam-Ma Lola in the house! Mwah! Love u anak @diegoloyzaga! Love you my Pochola," she commented on the post. So cute!
Congratulations, Diego!