Diego Loyzaga Doesn't Believe In Marriage: 'It's just a piece of paper'

For most people, marriage is a beautiful thing where two lovers seal the love between them to be solid and long-lasting—but it looks like not everyone agrees. Case in point: Diego Loyzaga, who was recently revealed to be a father to a baby girl.

In an exclusive chat with PEP.ph, Diego opened up about fatherhood, admitting that he's raising his daughter with the mom who is his non-showbiz girlfriend. Prompted about her identity, the actor chose to decline and stay low-key. "She chose talaga to be private. We just want to have a quiet and peaceful life," he explained.

With their current set-up as parents, would wedding bells soon be ringing for them?

Well, it seems like Diego doesn't see himself tying the knot anytime soon, or ever. "It's a just [a piece] of paper, tapos pag 'di kayo nagkasundo, mag-away kayo ng konti, may annulment pa, di ba?" he remarked.

For him, marriage does *not* really matter as long as you have a good and strong relationship with your partner, saying "I feel kasi, if you're with this person, your partner, and you have good understanding naman both of you, what is marriage for pa ba?"

With Diego's unusual take on marriage, he knew a lot of people might disagree with him, but chose to stick with his choice. "I get the concept of marriage, but I guess it's just something not for me. I don't think it's a good thing."

Married or not, Diego assured that he is committed to provide her daughter with a complete family setup. "Coming from the not the typical kind of family dynamic, I promise that my daughter won't feel that."

It's no doubt that he values family, what with his rekindled connection with his formerly estranged dad Cesar Montano. Off his dad duties, he also hangs out a lot with his half-siblings, Angelina, Sam, and Francheska Cruz.

