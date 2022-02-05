Diether Ocampo Is Recovering In A Hospital Following A Car Crash

Diether Ocampo is currently recovering in a hospital after figuring in a vehicular accident.

According to reports, the 47-year-old actor's SUV collided with a parked garbage truck along Osmena Highway on Friday morning. As a result, the front end of his car was significantly damaged. A medical team responded to the scene and rushed him to a hospital as he had suffered injuries.

Continue reading below ↓

"Nagdadakot po kasi kami dito, Sir, siya, bumubulusok," one of the garbage collectors, Nilo Villanueva, told GMA News. "Pagbangga niya riyan, nagulat na lang kami. Napatakbo pa nga ako kasi akala ko anong nangyari. Nakita ko na lang ho na bumangga na siya riyan."

Authorities are currently investigating the incident. They've confirmed that no other person was injured.

"Diether Ocampo is currently recovering in the hospital following a vehicular accident this morning," said Diether's agency, Star Magic, on Facebook. "We appreciate everyone's concern and ask for prayers for his speedy recovery."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Praying for his speedy recovery!