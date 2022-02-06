Diether Ocampo Releases A Statement After Figuring In A Car Crash

Diether Ocampo has released a statement after figuring in a vehicular accident.

The 47-year-old actor's agency, Star Magic, released the statement on Saturday, where Diether explained the events leading to the car crash and gave the public an update on his condition.

"On February 3, 2022, I had a long and exhaustive meeting which lasted almost until midnight," the statement read. "I figured in a vehicular accident involving my SUV and a truck."

"I am relieved that no one else got hurt and I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience I may have caused due to the unfortunate accident, especially to the other party."

Diether also took the opportunity to express his gratitude that he had not suffered major physical injuries. He also thanked the medical workers who rushed him to the hospital.

"I am extremely grateful that I emerged unscathed except for a bump in the head and some bruises. I am very thankful for God's continuous mercy and protection."

"Again, I thank everyone for your prayers and well-wishes."

According to reports, Diether's SUV collided with a parked garbage truck along Osmeña Highway in Makati. The incident left the front end of his car wrecked. Thankfully, no other people were hurt.