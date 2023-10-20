Dimples Romana Talks About BFF Angel Locsin's Decision To Take A Break From Showbiz

Dimples Romana admitted her admiration for BFF Angel Locsin who has taken a long break from showbiz and from social media.

"She was always giving herself and at this time when she chose to remain calm, be in the house, and enjoy married life, 'yun sa'kin ka-bilib-bilib kasi it's a big choice," Dimples said in an interview during the launch of her new business.

Dimples, who recently starred in the hit teleserye The Iron Heart, expressed her happiness over Angel's decision to take a break and enjoy life outside the showbiz realm. During the pandemic, she even recalled the times she had urged Angel to rest and think of herself first.

"She's very selfless [...] I'm very happy that she's taking this time off kasi nakita mo naman kapag nag-trabaho 'yung taong 'yun at grabe din 'yun lumaban sa mga pandemya noon, virus, mga bagyo," Dimples noted.

The Iron Heart star quipped about Angel's capacity to take the road less traveled by celebrities like them—which is to go on a hiatus. "Don't we all wish that? Alam mo kung kaya ko 'yung gawin, gagawin ko e. Pero hindi natin kaya. Only Angel Locsin can do that," she proclaimed.

Angel gained more adoration from Filipinos during the pandemic, as she headlined back-to-back fundraising and community projects for patients and victims of calamities. Now that she is missing in action (MIA) in public, Dimples assured that she has always been present in their lives.

"Kahit 'yan ay MIA, hindi 'yan MIA sa buhay ng mga taong tinutulungan niya. Hindi lang kasi siya masalita. But I would tell you na kahit hindi mo siya nakikita, hindi ibig sabihin na hindi na siya tumutulong," Dimples said.

She also added that aside from still being the philanthropist that she is, Angel is quietly enjoying her time with her husband, and Dimples couldn't be any happier for her BFF. "So ngayon, inaalagan niya 'yung sarili niya, nandyan si Neil(Arce), ine-enjoy niya ang married life niya, tahimik ang buhay niya, ang saya-saya ko para sa kanya," the actress expressed.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Dimples and Angel grew closer after starring in the 2008 teleserye Lobo. Afterward, they started celebrating milestone after milestone together. Dimples even helped Neil Arce to find out the size of Angel's ring finger for their engagement ring—and she was also a witness to the couple's civil wedding.

In 2021, Angel penned a sweet birthday message for Dimples saying, "Treating you to manggang hilaw many years ago was one of the best decisions I ever made."

Now, just like everyone else who's looking forward to seeing Angel on television once again, Dimples also isn't letting go of her hopes to work with Angel in the future.

"We were supposed to do one (project) before the pandemic hit... but I still have high hopes. But for now, I still want her to enjoy her time with Neil... Happy naman sila," Dimples stated.