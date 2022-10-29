Dimples Romana Begins Muay Thai Training In Preparation For Her New Role

Just several months after giving birth to Baby Elio, Dimples Romana is back in the gym as she's training for her newest role as Selene in the action series The Iron Heart.

In an Instagram post this past week, Dimples shared a photo of herself during day one of her muay Thai training. The actress said, "Taking the initiative to train and try different forms of martial arts for my new role for #TheIronHeart, Selene."

The proud mom said, "YES to doing things for the first time and never being afraid to be boxed up and judged! Getting ready to fight like a girl."

Dimples, who previously shared about her experience being a mom to three kids born in different decades added, "Challenging myself even more now that I have three kids with each one needing me differently too as a mom."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The actress shared that "the struggle is real" and shared, "I also haven't been this version of myself before and I'm loving the unfamiliarity."

Dimples said that the experience has been refreshing and invigorating all at the same time. She wrote, "What a time to really be alive and live with so much more intent this time. I'm turning 38 in a few weeks and life has been so good to me lately, I have never felt this strong and graceful as a woman before."

Ending her post, Dimples reminded her 3.9 million Instagram followers, "Life has a way of surprising you with its many twists and turns and really, all you gotta do is RUN WITH IT and EJOY the RIDE. Let's see where this journey of self-caring, strength-building, and disciple-forming will take me."

MORE ABOUT DIMPLES:

Dimples Romana Is One Proud Momma As Callie Takes Her First Solo Flight As A Pilot

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Dimples Romana Shared The Sweetest Birthday Message For Angel Locsin: 'Thank you for being with me always'

Dimples Romana Posted The *Cutest* Throwback Pics Of Kathryn Bernardo On 'Mara Clara'