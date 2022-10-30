Dimples Romana Is So *Kilig* Hearing Her Daughter Callie's 'Pilot Voice'

Dimples Romana is super proud of her daughter, Callie Ahmee.

In a social media upload on October 29, Saturday, the actress shared just how *kilig* she is hearing Callie's voice as a pilot.

"That cool sound of future Capt. @callieahmee ‘s dreams slowly coming to life," Dimples wrote in an IG post. "Cessna 172. Call sign Victor, Victor, Papa to Gold Coast tower radio calls. That’s my girl!!!"

In addition, Dimples also shared how important it is for her to impart to her children the value of dreaming big.

"So no matter how rich and able you are in life, to find inspiration in one thing, one must know the feeling of having nothing or at least close to that," Dimples added. "To want to be better, one must know what it feels like to FAIL."

"Proud of you @callieahmee.You make dad @papaboyetonline and I look soooo darn good. LOVE YOU."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Callie flew to Australia in March 2022 to study aviation and in October, she passed her private pilot license exam.

MORE ON DIMPLES ROMANA AND CALLIE AHMEE:

Dimples Romana Is So Proud Of Callie As She Passes Her Private Pilot License Exam

Dimples Romana Is One Proud Momma As Callie Takes Her First Solo Flight As A Pilot

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Dimples Romana Is One Supportive Mom As She Sends Off Her Daughter Callie To Study In Australia