Dimples Romana Had The Sweetest Message For Her Husband On Their 20th Anniversary

Dimples Romana and her non-showbiz husband, Boyet Ahmee, recently celebrated a milestone in their relationship: their 20th anniversary!

Dimples took to IG to share a touching message for Boyet as they marked their special day.

"123001," Dimples wrote in her post, which featured what looks like a photo of them enjoying a boat ride together.

Dimples also noted how far they've come, with their relationship going through its share of highs and lows. She ended her message by reminding Boyet how blessed they are that their children, 18-year-old Callie Ahmee and six-year-old Alonzo, are witnesses to their daily displays of love and affection.

"What 20 years of being a couple looks like. Lots of good and not-so-good times. Every day I try. Will try to be the best for you. We have journeyed far, my luv. I pray [that] you remember how much my love for you has withstood time and boundaries."

Continue reading below ↓

"And if you ever wonder how long it's been, you only have to always look behind you and you will see that cute dorky face of @callieahmee and that smug face of ALONZO just in pure disgust of our everyday cheese."

Dimples and Boyet celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in June 2021.