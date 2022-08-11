Aww, Dimples Romana Had A 'Mara Clara' Reunion With Kathryn Bernardo And Julia Montes

Dimples Romana just had the *sweetest reunion* with two of her former co-stars: Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes!

The actress recently took to IG to share photos from their get-together.

"Made a special reel of all the beautiful moments I spent with these two OG loves of mine, but my internet connection isn’t cooperating today, so these two photos FIRST," Dimples wrote.

"LOVE YOU TWO so much @bernardokath @montesjulia08," Dimples added. "Sanity regained. Thank YOU."

Continue reading below ↓

Boyet Ahmee, Dimples' husband, shared a snap of the three ladies from their date night.

"My gorg kumares with my Mahal na Reyna," he wrote.

They all looked ~amazing~, BTW.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It was in 2010 when ABS-CBN aired the remake of the 1992 series Mara Clara, originally starring Judy Ann Santos as Mara and Gladys Reyes as Clara. In the 2010 drama, Kathryn played Mara and Julia played Clara, while Dimples played Alvira del Valle, Clara’s foster mother and Mara’s biological mother.

Continue reading below ↓

The show ran from 2010-2011. At the time, Dimples was only 26 years old, while Kathryn was 14 and Julia was 15. Has it really been 11 years since? More celeb reunions, please!

MORE ON DIMPLES ROMANA, KATHRYN BERNARDO, AND JULIA MONTES:

Dimples Romana Posted The *Cutest* Throwback Pics Of Kathryn Bernardo On 'Mara Clara'

Kathryn Bernardo Recently Reunited With The Cast Of 'Super Inggo' And It’s So ~*Nostalgic*~

Yes, Julia Montes Is A Maldita But Only When She's In Character