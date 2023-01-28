Netizens Think Dina Bonnevie Threw *Shade* At Alex Gonzaga In Her Recent Birthday Video

It seems like the rumored ~feud~ between Dina Bonnevie and Alex Gonzaga isn’t over yet! ICYMI, the veteran actress went viral years ago when she narrated an incident where a certain young actress was allegedly being unprofessional on set. Netizens speculated that she was talking about Alex after she recounted a similar incident in her podcast.

Just recently, Alex was in hot water *again* when she smeared cake icing on a waiter’s face during her 35th birthday party, sparking outrage on social media about how service workers should be treated with respect. Adding fuel to the fire, a video from Dina’s birthday celebration went viral on TikTok where she allegedly ~threw shade~ at Alex for the cake-smearing incident.

“Cakes are meant to be eaten, not pasted on other people’s faces,” she said in the video. “Hindi kita papahiran sa mukha. Thank you!”

Netizens couldn’t help but speculate that the veteran actress was alluding to Alex, with some of them even tagging her in the comments section.

Dina and Alex worked together in the 2011 series P.S. I Love You, along with Nadine Lustre, Gabby Concepcion, and Kean Cipriano.

