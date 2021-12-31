Aww, Dingdong Dantes Says His 'Core Memory' Will Always Be Marian Rivera Walking Down The Aisle

Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes just celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on December 30!

To commemorate the milestone, Dingdong took to Instagram and shared a favorite memory of his when he got married to Marian.

He wrote, "One of the highlights of our wedding day for me was Marian's walk. She was accompanied by the majestic voices of the Ateneo and La Salle Boy's choir to the tune of Angelo Badalamenti's "The Beach" theme score, as orchestrated by my grade school music teacher Ms. Daisy Marasigan."

"Their faces may be defocused as seen in this shot, but the memory of how glorious and magical that moment was is a core memory of mine and will forever have that 'tindig balahibo' mark," he added.

"That was seven years ago. Happy anniversary, @marianrivera."

Meanwhile, Marian shared a photo of herself with Dingdong in an embrace as they shared a cozy blanket. She wrote, "Today, tomorrow, always."

Since tying the knot in 2014, Marian and Dingong have welcomed two kids, six-year-old Zia and two-year-old Ziggy.