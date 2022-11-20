Dingdong Dantes Shares A Peek Of His New Family Home With Marian Rivera

Congratulations are in order for Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera as they just moved into their new family home!

In a Facebook post on November 20, Dingdong revealed it took two decades of hard work to achieve their family's dream home. He wrote, "Ang tahanan ng aking pamilya. Naitayo ng ialng-ilang taon, pero dalawang dekadang pinagsikapan."

"Pagkakaingatan, ipalalaganap ang pagmamahalan, at ipapamana ang mabuting ala-ala," the actor added.

In a follow-up post on Instagram, Dingdong also shared a photo of Zia as she happily jumped into the pool. He captioned the photo, "Always the first one in… And the last one out."

Meanwhile, Marian took to Instagram Stories where she shared a photo of Dingdong enjoying his morning coffee with their pet Golden Retriever.

The family seems to have moved into their new home sometime this month. Marian shared an Instagram post on November 10 that showed a sculpture of Jesus Christ on the cross which was created by artist Daniel dela Cruz.

