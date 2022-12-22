Employee Accuses Mommy Divine Geronimo Of Labor Code Violations, According To Ogie Diaz

Sarah Geronimo's mother, Mommy Divine Geronimo has been accused of violating the labor code according to entertainment journalist Ogie Diaz.

In Ogie's vlog uploaded on December 17, an unnamed employee reached out to Ogie's co-host Mama Loi to air out several complaints against Mommy Divine. According to the employee, just some of the labor violations that Sarah's mom has committed include failure to provide overtime and double pay, late release of salaries, and does not offer government-mandated benefits. The employee also said that Divine allegedly barred other employees from getting their belongings and added that they needed to set up an appointment to be able to do so.

Ogie said, "Matagal na silang nagrereklamo kay Mommy Divine pero matigas daw si Mommy Divine. Talagang patakaran ni Mommy Divine ay pumunta kayo, magpa-appointment muna kayo bago ibigay yung sahod niya at ibigay ang mga gamit niyo."

Ogie added that it's not the first time that a previous employee reached out to them to complain. He said, "Meron, Loi, dati pa. 'Di ko lang pinansin, meron nagrereklamo kay Mommy Divine. Noong una nag-duda kami e. Since nagdududa kami, binigay namin ang benefit of the doubt kay Mommy Divine. Kasi baka naman masyado siyang hinuhusgahan. Minsan, meron ganoon yung pabor lang sa kanila yung kinukwento nila. Pero yung mga ginawa nila, hindi maganda, 'di nila kwinekwento."

In a follow-up vlog on December 19, Ogie reported that the unnamed employee has filed a complaint with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and a hearing is scheduled on January 5 and 12, 2023.

