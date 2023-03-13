LOL! Dolly De Leon Draws Laughs For Her Oscars *Merienda*: ‘May pai-snacks si Mayor’

The annual Oscars awards show returned tonight at the Dolby Theatre in California, gathering the best and brightest of Hollywood for a thrilling celebration of fashion and talent. Prior to being honored for their stunning acting performances, the stars made sure to bring their A-game into the red carpet and leave netizens in awe of their show-stopping looks!

Among the standout attendees was our very own Dolly De Leon, who joined the enviable parade of suits in a black double-breasted jacket with a red statement flower brooch from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini's Pre-Fall 2023 collection.

Pinned on her lapel collar is a blue ribbon, which symbolizes her support for refugees around the world, an advocacy she strongly lobbies for.

Although the awards show is brimming with massive chances to rub elbows and connect with A-listers, it seems like Dolly had a different priority in mind—going straight to the snacks corner, as evidenced by her hilarious IG story. “May pai-snacks si Mayor dito kina Kuya Oscar,” she captioned, delighting her fans with the signature Manileña accent that gave her international acclaim. A very Pinoy thing to do, we must say, given the Filipinos' penchant for indulging in light snacks during social events!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Despite not being nominated for Oscar’s Best Supporting Actress category, Dolly is in attendance to support her breakout film Triangle of Sadness’ three Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

She previously made history as the first Filipino actress to be nominated at the Golden Globes and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards’ longlist. Despite not being able to bag the awards, the nominations are already a massive milestone for Filipino actors, as she joined heavyweight nominees like Angela Bassett from hit Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once, who was the lauded Oscar winner tonight.

We’re always proud of you, Dolly!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.