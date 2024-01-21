Dominic Roque Admits Having A Rift With Daniel Padilla: 'We're not talking since 2020'

Dominic Roque reveals that he’s not on speaking terms with his former good friend Daniel Padilla.

At a Thanksgiving party of Luxe’s Beauty and Wellness Group, the actor and businessman broke his silence on the rumors that he has an ongoing rift with Daniel, confirming the hearsay. It all stemmed when he was asked if he invited Daniel and former girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo to his upcoming wedding with Bea Alonzo.

“Si Kath [invited],” he said, a statement that raised eyebrows among the press, who quickly followed up: “Si Kath lang, kasi mas close ka sa kanya?"

Dominic laughs, “Oo, kasi hindi pa naman kami okay ni DJ [Daniel].”

He added, “I mean we’re not talking since 2020. We haven’t seen each other for the longest time since 2020.”

Despite their fractured relationship, Dom says he’s not closing any doors for future invitees, especially since they have yet to flesh out the wedding details. Aside from Kath, Dom shared that he also invited some of his mutual friends with Daniel, including Marco Gumabao, Khalil Ramos, and Patrick Sugui.

He also didn’t elaborate on the reason for his fallout with Daniel.