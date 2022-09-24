Donita Rose Ties The Knot With Felson Palad

Former MTV VJ and actress Donita Rose has tied the knot with gospel singer Felson Palad.

In an Instagram post on September 24, Donita shared beautiful snaps of her wedding which took place at a private estate in San Clemente, California.

Donita wrote, "Surely, your goodness and unfailing love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Meanwhile, Felson jokingly wrote in an Instagram post, "Finally, I'm no longer a virgin. It took 37 years."

Donita made her relationship with Felson Insta-offish in March 2022 and announced her engagement to Felson in May 2022.

Donita, who has been based in the United States since 2020, works as a Corporate Research and Development Chef for the Asian supermarket chain, Island Pacific Market, where she develops new recipes for the company.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Donita was previously married to Eric Villarama who was her partner for 13 years, and they have one child together, Joshua Paul.

MORE CELEBRITY WEDDINGS HERE:

Wow, Hidilyn Diaz Had A *Star-Studded* Wedding Entourage

All Our *Favorite* Moments From Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin's Wedding

Erich Gonzales Marries Businessman Mateo Lorenzo In An Intimate Church Wedding